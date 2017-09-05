See ‘Gangstagrass’ Live in Sacramento!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gangstagrass, the worlds greatest hip-hop bluegrass band returns to the Sacramento for another party that brings together Banjos and Breakbeats. Watch real emcees rock the mic over slide guitar and high lonesome harmonies. This is the real deal, and more fun than you can shake a stick at. Get your tickets and share with your friends, this is the coolest thing you could possibly do.

More info:

Gangstagrass live

Tonight at 8pm

Harlow's

2708 J. Street

Tickets: TicketFly.com

(916) 441-4693

Harlows.com