Solano County Officials Detect Medfly in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — An adult Mediterranean Fruit Fly was found in Fairfield’s Tolenas neighborhood last week, Solano County officials said.

The county says crews searched the area “extensively” and laid medfly traps. Crews are also working to see if the medfly represents an active, breeding population or if it was an isolated incident.

A single medfly was found in Vacaville last October. It was the only one, so no quarantine was necessary. A quarantine was ordered in Dixon a decade ago after several medflies were found.

Native to the Mediterranean region, the medfly is an invasive pest that has been found in Australia and the Americas.

There was a medfly invasion of California in 1989, which devastated crops. Experts said the invasion “defied logic” and some speculated it was biological terrorism.