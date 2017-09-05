‘Star Wars Episode IX’ Loses Director Colin Trevorrow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colin Trevorrow will no longer be directing “Star Wars: Episode IX.” Lucasfilm said Tuesday that the company and the director have mutually chosen to part ways citing differing visions for the project.

Trevorrow is best known for directing “Jurassic World” and has been working on the ninth installment of the space saga for some time. He was officially announced as the director of “Episode IX” in August of 2015 and has been co-writing the script as well. It is the final installment in the new “main” Star Wars trilogy that began with J.J. Abrams’ “The Force Awakens” in 2015 and will continue this December with director Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi.”

The announcement gave no indication as to whether or not the shakeup would affect the film’s previously set May 2019 release date.

“Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process,” the Lucasfilm statement read. “We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”

This is the latest upheaval in the Star Wars universe. Earlier this year the young Han Solo spinoff film parted ways with director Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and replaced them with Ron Howard deep into production. And in 2015, the company fired director Josh Trank from work on another Star Wars spinoff.

Extensive reshoots on the anthology film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” led to widespread speculation that director Gareth Edwards had been unofficially sidelined on that project as well.