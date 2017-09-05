Win An Extended Summer Baywatch Party Pack!

Break out the red bikinis and grab some friends because Studio40 Live is extending summer for just a little bit longer with the Baywatch Extended Summer Party Pack!

Five lucky viewers will receive an Extended Summer Party Pack which includes a Creative Labs MUVO 2 waterproof wireless speaker, a $100 gift certificate to Dickeys Barbecue Pit and a copy of Baywatch Extended Cut!

Winning is easy! Just find @Studio40Live on Facebook between Monday, Sept 11 and Friday, Sept 15 and “Like” our post about Baywatch. Then, be sure to turn in to Studio40 Live every day tat week to see if you are the lucky winner! The sooner you “like” the post, the more chances you have of winning! We will be announcing one lucky winner LIVE on air at the end of the show each day.

LIKE – WATCH – WIN! with Studio40 Live

Studio40 Live airs on FOX40 M-F from 12p – 1230pm

For official contest rules CLICK HERE