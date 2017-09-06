The Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services needs your help – Donate Here
California Thunderstorms Prompting Red Flag Fire Danger

Posted 10:51 PM, September 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:49PM, September 6, 2017

TRUCKEE -- The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a red flag fire danger warning for a large area of Northeast California that includes portions of the Tahoe and El Dorado National Forests.

The warning was issued because of a weather system bringing "the potential for scattered thunderstorms across the region. Abundant lightning strikes and gusty, erratic winds may accompany these thunderstorms."

While recording the conditions in the area of Donner Summit Wednesday night, FOX40's camera crew encountered heavy downpours of rain, and saw frequent lightning over the mountains.

The red flag warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. A full description is available here.