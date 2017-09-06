DACA Enrollees Fear Being Targeted for Deportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Could the information DREAMers provided to the DACA program be used to track them down and deport them if the program ends? Some people are worried it might happen.

Pablo Reyes Morales came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was 13. He says he had no real concept of what being undocumented meant until a Navy recruiter broke the news to him when he tried to enlist at age 18. But after years of living in the so-called shadows trying to avoid the government, Reyes Morales gave the government his name, his address and his place of work in exchange for DACA -- an opportunity to live and work with temporary legal status in the United States.

But now that the Trump administration has ended the program, Reyes Morales worries he won't just lose legal protections, but that he may now be an easy target for deportation.

Though ending DACA would make recipients subject to deportation, the Trump administration has indicated that they will not proactively report DACA participants to ICE except in certain situations. However, Reyes Morales is skeptical.

We asked McGeorge Law school professor Leslie Jacobs if the administration would run into legal problem is if they do use information DACA recipients provide to deport them.

“The most likely challenge would be a due process challenge, which is, although it's not a criminal proceeding, it's nevertheless a civil proceeding and they would claim it's fundamentally unfair to get info from people and use that information against them to do something very horrible to them,” said Jacobs.

Reyes Morales tells FOX40 that while he is worried, the repeal of DACA has also emboldened him to be outspoken in his calls for a comprehensive immigration reform.