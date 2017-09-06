DIY Woodworking Class with Habitat for Humanity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Habitat for Humanity and Michael Bush, the lead instructor for Woodshop n Sac for the first of a series of “DIY Workshop” events in the Habitat ReStore. During these one-hour courses attendees will learn how to take recycled goods that have been donated to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and turn them into household furnishings. Our first event on September 9th from 9:30-10:30am will focus on how to take a recycled door that’s been donated to the ReStore and turn it into a table. The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento ReStore is a retail outlet which sells new and used donated materials and home furnishings to support the work of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento and building hope and homes for families in need. It is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday and located on 819 North 10th Street Sacramento, CA 95811.

More info:

DIY Restore Workshop

Saturday 9:30am-10:30am

819 N. 10th St.

(916) 440-1215 x1107

HabitatGreaterSac.Org/SacRestore