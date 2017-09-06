Former Employees Complain of Unsafe Food Practices at Stanislaus County Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CERES -- Complaints of unsafe food practices are coming to light against a popular Stanislaus County restaurant. Three former employees of Teriyaki King on East Hatch Road say the owner forced them to sell food that was rotten and infested with insects.

Frozen chicken left to thaw out in buckets, maggots on cabbage and a picture of a cockroach on top of raw meat -- a recipe for disaster.

"Defrosted, in the kitchen, in a bucket, hot. You know, it’s just sitting there in the kitchen while we’re all working," said Channy Chan, a former employee.

Former employees of Teriyaki King in Ceres claim these unsavory pictures were all taken in the last month.

"It was just getting worse and worse, it was never gonna stop," said Natasha Titsworth, a former employee.

Titsworth shared pictures on Facebook as a warning to customers.

She and Lee Chea quit just days ago. Channy Chan left last year.

They say they were all fed up with what they were told to do with rotten and spoiled food.

"Oh yes. They’ll tell us to rinse it out and re-marinate it and sell it," said former cook Lee Chea. "It’s bad, horrible."

"I’d toss it out."

The trio says they've tried to complain to the Stanislaus County Environmental Health Department.

But they say the owners seemed to be one step ahead when inspectors paid a visit.

"They’re coming, they’re coming, hide it. You know, they’ll put all the cooked chicken in the (refrigerator), hide it and cover it up," Chan said.

This isn't the first time roaches were found inside Teriyaki King.

Back in 2015, Stanislaus County forced the franchise to close three times. In one report an inspector wrote that live roaches were found on cooked rice. They've since remodeled and reopened, but employees say the insects have stuck around.

"Find bugs anywhere you look, under the table, like roaches -- cockroaches," Chan said.

Now, they want a permanent solution so that any customer who takes a bite doesn't end up with a mouthful of an unwanted pest, or worse, with a foodborne illness.

"To either make them do it the right way or shut them down completely," Titsworth said.

Stanislaus County officials say inspectors paid a visit to this restaurant this afternoon, the report will not be complete until later this week.

WARNING: Some may find the following photos disturbing.