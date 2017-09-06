Jackson Oktoberfest Returns for a 6th Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dust off your dirndl and lederhosen and come join the fun at the 6th Annual Jackson Oktoberfest Saturday, September 16th, 2017. Oktoberfest promises fun for the entire family, including live entertainment, contests, music and dancing, and an authentic taste of Bavaria with Wolfgang's soft pretzels, and of course, the mainstay of any Oktoberfest...German beer.

Oktoberfest hours are 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017. Pre-sale tickets are just $25 for a custom collector's beer glass or wine glass with one drink, and entertainment. Youth ages 6 – 20 are $12 including a soda and entertainment. Children under 6 are free.