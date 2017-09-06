The Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services needs your help – Donate Here
Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Jackson Oktoberfest Returns for a 6th Year

Posted 11:04 AM, September 6, 2017, by

Dust off your dirndl and lederhosen and come join the fun at the 6th Annual Jackson Oktoberfest Saturday, September 16th, 2017. Oktoberfest promises fun for the entire family, including live entertainment, contests, music and dancing, and an authentic taste of Bavaria with Wolfgang's soft pretzels, and of course, the mainstay of any Oktoberfest...German beer.

Oktoberfest hours are 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017. Pre-sale tickets are just $25 for a custom collector's beer glass or wine glass with one drink, and entertainment. Youth ages 6 – 20 are $12 including a soda and entertainment. Children under 6 are free.