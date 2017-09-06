Local Veterinarian Stuck in Puerto Rico During Hurricane Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Irma is moving through the Caribbean and making its way toward Puerto Rico and South Florida. Many California residents were caught in its path.

"You can see the ocean out there, it's starting to really pick up the swells," said Dr. Jyl.

Veterinarian Dr. Jyl Rubin shot video on Wednesday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"It's crazy here guys, and we're not even at the eye of the storm yet," Dr. Jyl said.

Speaking to us through Facetime, Dr. Jyl says the first day she arrived things were OK, but it soon became clear she had picked a bad time to vacation in Puerto Rico.

"We knew it was hurricane season, but we had no idea it was going to get to this magnitude," she said.

"Everybody has like shut down, there's not a restaurant open, no gas stations," she said.

She tried getting out on Wednesday, but it was a no-go.

"We were ready to go, and about a half an hour before we were ready to board the plane, they canceled the flight," Dr. Jyl said.

Luckily, a hotel in old San Juan had a vacancy for her, a spot she plans to ride out the storm.

"It's a very solid structure, it's very safe. The backup generator lights just came on. We were without power probably for the last hour. But the winds have really, really picked up," she said.

While Dr. Jyl was trying to get out of Irma's path, others from Sacramento were actually heading for it.

"We're trying to get around 10 or 11 hours a day of driving time," said LaVonne LaMoureaux, a Red Cross volunteer.

LaMoureaux is a Sacramento-based Red Cross volunteer, currently driving through New Mexico, hoping to make it to Southwest Florida by this weekend.

In the wake of Harvey, the Red Cross is mobilizing as many volunteers as it can to be ready when Irma makes landfall.

LaMoureaux has been keeping busy, this is her fourth deployment in less than two months.

"I just got back, night before last I spent 10 days up in Oregon, at the Oregon wildfires," LaMoureaux said.