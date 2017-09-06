‘Magic Beans’ Proposal Unveiled at Dixon City Council Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON -- There's no Jack and no beanstalk in the "Magic Beans" project that's created an explosion of chatter on social media in Dixon, but creators say we are learning what is behind the proposal is the opportunity to grow something cool.

"When you deny the public the ability to research and vet a company or project prior to the initial meetings, you deny the public the opportunity to give intelligent feedback," one man complained during public comment.

Some like him around Dixon, are not so fond of what they felt was a lack of transparency by the city when it came to what would be discussed during a joint meeting of the city council and planning commission.

But there wasn't a detailed agenda item because this was a very preliminary presentation by the Stronach Group about its hopes for an job-growing Innovation Village in the northeast quadrant of town.

FOX40's cameras were the only ones rolling as ideas were laid out for a live-work-play community based on U.C. Davis' prowess in research and development, bringing products to market through science.

The university's tried such a project its own hometown, but voters didn't support it.

They're just looking for a home base for more than a decade of achievement.

"Almost 80 new companies were formed as a result of research and development work that was done at the University of California Davis between 2005 and 2015," said Cleve Livingston with the Stronach Group.

Stronach was just taking the temperature of the council and commission Wednesday, trying to see if there was enough interest for them to spend money on a formal development application.

And there was!

Both groups gave a unanimous nod to the concept.