Man Running from South Lake Tahoe to San Francisco for Alzheimer’s Research

SACRAMENTO -- Steve Schwalbach is a man on a mission.

He's running from South Lake Tahoe to San Francisco to raise money for Alzheimer's disease research.

He left Tahoe on Saturday and has averaged more than a full marathon each day. By the time he reaches his destination, Schwalbach will have logged more than 250 miles.

"It is exhausting. By the end of the day, I'm tired, I want to go to bed," he said. "Get a good pasta dinner, get to bed and then you repeat it."

Wednesday, Schwalbach reached Sacramento. Staff at the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Sacramento and the UC Davis cheer team were there to cheer him on.

Since 2014, Schwalbach has completed similar runs in Florida, Kentucky, Rhode Island and even his home state of Ohio.

He lost his mother, Jackie, to Alzheimer's.

"On a run, I started to cry. I felt so helpless and I thought, 'What can I do?'" he said. "Then an idea popped in my mind and I thought I'm going to run the state of Kentucky."

Schalbach will arrive in San Francisco in time for Sunday's Alzheimer's walk.

"The ultimate goal is to find a cure," he said.