Rally Pushes California Bill to Require Warrants from ICE Agents

SACRAMENTO -- Members of the Service Employees International Union gathered at the steps of the a State Capitol Wednesday to support a bill that would make tougher for federal immigration agents to raid workplaces.

Assembly Member David Chiy, D - San Francisco, says it requires ICE agents to have a judicial warrant before they enter non-public areas of a work site.

Chiu, a child of immigrants and a former immigration attorney, says warrants are required by the Constitution but also says he doesn't trust the Trump Administration to follow constitutional guidelines given his previous edicts on immigration policy.

The bill's backers say indiscriminate raids would discourage employees from showing up for work, hurting the economy and causing economic turmoil among families.

There was at least one passerby by who grumbled that illegal immigrants should be deported and not allowed to work.

But there were many more supporters, including several employers, who say the president's immigration policy hurts the economy and penalizes working families.