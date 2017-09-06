Rolling Road Closures Scheduled in Roseville for Fallen Deputy’s Procession

ROSEVILLE — A series of rolling road closures are scheduled early Wednesday afternoon in Roseville during a procession for fallen Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert French.

A map shared by the Roseville Police Department shows the route from Bayside Church on Sierra College Boulevard to Adventure Christian Church on Stanford Ranch Road. The closures are scheduled between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Deputy French was killed last week in a gun battle stemming from a vehicle theft investigation at the Ramada Inn motel in Sacramento. The suspected shooter, Thomas Little Cloud, died from his injuries on Saturday.