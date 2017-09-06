Roseville City Council Considers Banning Items That Could be Used as Weapons at Protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- On June 10, hundreds gathered on a busy Roseville street corner -- dueling demonstrations, groups with opposing views, some carrying weapons.

Jamier Sale, with Answer Coalition, was there.

"It was really what amounted to a march against Muslims," Sale said.

Police in riot gear stepped in to keep the peace.

"We were prepared to defend ourselves, but that didn't mean that in any way encouraging violence," Sale said.

"Clearly there was intent to do battle with one side or the other. Or least, intimidate people as their message. We just want everybody to have their message, and we don't want weapons," said Roseville Police Chief James MacCoun.

No one was hurt, but it was after that day that Roseville police asked city council to adopt a new ordinance, banning demonstrators from bringing things that could be used as weapons to protests. Things like clubs, pipes, metal stakes or long pieces of wood.

MacCoun says the ordinance would ensure peaceful demonstrations in the future.

"This doesn't have anything to do with the size of your sign or what the message is on your sign. This is because on June 10, when we had our really last big demonstration here in Roseville," MacCoun said. "We had a lot of people show up with improvised weapons."

While Sale doesn't support violent protests, he does believe in the right to demonstrate and make his voice heard.

"I'm really disappointed that the city council and the police chief of any city, would consider an ordinance that's going to curtail people's first amendment rights," Sale said.