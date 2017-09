Please enable Javascript to watch this video

iPhones vanish, whiskey bottles appear from nowhere, and a paintball gun is fired at the man behind it all. This is the magic of Ryan Kane, and you can catch his whole show this weekend only at the Green Valley Theatre in Sacramento.

More info:

The Magic of Ryan Kane

Friday & Saturday, 8pm

Green Valley Theatre

(916) 524-1692

RyanKaneMagic.com