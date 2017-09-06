See the Patriots Jet Team at the California Capital Airshow

The Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services needs your help – Donate Here
Posted 3:29 PM, September 6, 2017


The 2017 California Capital Airshow will be roaring across the skies of the Sacramento region on September 9th and 10th.  This year’s patriotic event will showcase every branch of United States Military.  Brace yourself for spine-tingling performances by the Patriots Jet Team, F-18 TACDEMO, F-15 Eagle, A-10 Thunderbolt, world-class aerobatics, barnstorming, warbirds, miles of fun activities and interactive exhibits and even a few BIG surprises this year!  This massive family-friendly festival has something exciting for everyone and all ages!  Fox40 is proud to be an official sponsor of the California Capital Airshow!

More info:
September 9th-10th
9am-5pm
Mather Airport
(916) 876-7568
Tickets at:
CaliforniaCapitalAirshow.com