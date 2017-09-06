Woman Fighting for Her Life After Suspect Involved in Police Pursuit Crashes into Her Head-On

PLACERVILLE — Myrna Harp was California Counselor of the Year in 2016. She was rewarded with a trip to the White House to meet First Lady Michelle Obama. It was the honor of a lifetime.

But now, Harp is in a fight for her life.

The Marina Village Middle School counselor was hit head-on Tuesday afternoon near Placerville Drive. She was hit by a suspect police say was dangerous and unpredictable.

Thursday night, as the suspect sits in a hospital, recovering and waiting to be taken to jail, Harp is at Sutter Roseville awaiting a second surgery.

“We talked to her last night before they sedated her, she was shaking her head and answering questions appropriately,” Harp’s daughter Zabrina said.

Her daughter said Harp has broken bones in both of her legs and arms and a collapsed lung. She’s sedated and has a long way to go, but the mother of three — and grandmother of six — lives life with a positive attitude at all times.

Zabrina says her mom puts everyone else first and has touched so many lives in her 15 years with the school district.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical costs.