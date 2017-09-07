Fallen Sacramento County Deputy Honored at Emotional Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Three thousand uniformed patrolmen, horses, deputies and officers from around the United States gathered in Roseville to say their final goodbyes and thank you's Thursday to Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Robert French.

French, known to many as Bobby, was killed eight days earlier while responding to a call involving two CHP officers that were shot at the Ramada Inn in Sacramento.

The 21-year veteran of the department was the leader of the North Patrol, credited for training more than 300 officers and earning three bronze stars.

Those who worked with Deputy French say he was a cop's cop, a king of justice, who embodied the warrior spirit. But those who knew him best say he was so much more.

He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan with a sweet southern drawl, a confident funnyman and even a part-time rapper.

He was proud of his badge, always helping others whenever he could.

But on Thursday, friends and family grieved as they listened to his official end of watch.

He may not be on the streets anymore, but Deputy French's dedication, purpose and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"Deputy French, we salute you," Sheriff Scott Jones said. "We love you, we miss you, we will never -- I promise -- never forget you. RIP, brother."