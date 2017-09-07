Roseville Family Stuck in the Path of Hurricane Irma After Cruise is Cut Short

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four days ago the Surface family was at the start of a cruise of a lifetime -- setting out on the high seas in celebration of oldest daughter Dakota, who's about to turn 13.

"We didn't even tell the kids about it until Sunday morning when they woke up, said 'Hey, pack your bags, we've got a trip planned' and off to the airport," said Dean Surface.

So what did Dakota think when she first heard of mom and dad's plan?

"To be honest, I kind of thought that they were joking," she said.

Mom and Dad weren't joking, but three days in, it was clear Mother Nature had something up her sleeve.

As Hurricane Irma swirled its way through the Atlantic, its fierce force destroyed much of Barbuda, St. Maarten and Anguilla.

It's the force that forced the Disney ship the Surfaces were on to turn around instead of heading toward Nassau as planned.

Then with all of Florida bracing for the arrival of a Category Five hurricane -- rushing to stock up on supplies or evacuate -- the Surfaces did the best they could on board to prepare for an early docking in Port Canaveral.

"I remember going down at night to guest services, it was like two hours just to get on the phone to call the airline service, or rent a car, or get a plane ticket," said Dakota.

With Irma making phone and internet connections spotty, the Surfaces couldn't be sure that the plans they'd made to rescue themselves had actually gone through.

"When we got back to Castaway (Key) we had internet connection again. We uploaded our email and found the confirmations for the car, for the hotel," said Dean.

That bought this Roseville family the chance to get on the road with thousands of others who started last night.

They chatted with FOX40 via FaceTime, driving about 10 miles per hour while trying to get to Atlanta.

That's where they have rooms booked until Saturday, when what would have been their connecting flight home takes off.

"The place that we just stopped at was completely out of gas. Three to four gas stations, all the gas pumps were completely empty," said Dean.

That was in Gainesville and luckily they didn't need to fill up.

They just have to keep their patience off "E" until they get to Georgia.

Disney has refunded the Surfaces the cost of their missed cruise days.

The company's also offered them a 25 percent discount on another cruise booked within the next 45 days.

They plan to combine their discounts and refunds and take another trip that hopefully will be much less eventful.