Sacramento Food Bank Distributes 500,000 Pounds of Fresh Produce After Drive

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services distributed more than 500,000 pounds of fresh produce Thursday, a day after partnering with FOX40 for a collection drive.

"We set the goal at 500,000 pounds of fresh produce and we got 503,701," food bank spokesperson Kelly Siefkin said.

Thanks to the generosity of people in the Sacramento region, the Sacramento Food Bank was able to drop of cases of fruit and veggies to places like the Carmichael Food Closet.

"It was free, all free and packaged up in packages so it's easy to distribute," Brenda Beers, of the Carmichael Presbyterian Church -- operator of the Food Closet --told FOX40. "It's fantastic for us because we run year-round and our parishioners and our community donate money, but, yes, for us, at the end of the year, we are always in the red so we are always looking for more help."

Siefkin says helping people eat healthy actually helps the whole community.

"It's a benefit to everyone across the board," Siefkin said. "We are really excited because we know that families eating healthier improves their diet, can improve their opportunities at school and at work, so if we can get this fresh produce out at no cost at all to families in our community, that's our goal."