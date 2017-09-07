Steinberg to Pitch Sacramento as Site for Amazon’s Second Headquarters

SACRAMENTO — Mayor Darrell Steinberg says he wants a second headquarters for Amazon to be in Sacramento.

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth announced plans earlier in the day that it would find another North American city for a new headquarters. Its plan is for a site of up to 8 million square feet over the next 15 years or so, according to the Sacramento Business Journal.

Steinberg issued a statement early Thursday afternoon:

“I have an answer for Amazon – Sacramento. Our city and region are putting real energy into intentionally building and growing an innovative and well connected ecosystem unlike anywhere else in the country. We are about people, and we are pulling together our best and brightest from across the region to work together on a competitive plan for Amazon and are confident in the unique assets and abilities our region has to offer.”

Sacramento also has an Amazon fulfillment center, which is set to open soon.