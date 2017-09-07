× Two Officers Shot in South Sacramento, Suspect Killed

SACRAMENTO — Two officers have been shot in South Sacramento, the police department has confirmed.

The shooting was on 27th Avenue, near Franklin Boulevard around 11 a.m. A Sacramento Police Department substation is nearby, one block over.

Investigators say officers were pulling over a man suspected in a double homicide when the situation began to unfold.

The two officers that were shot were taken to the UC Davis Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. One was hit in the leg and one in the vest, police said.

Police said the suspected shooter was fatally struck when officers returned fire.

No other information was released.

The shooting happened as the memorial service for a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed last week got underway in Roseville.