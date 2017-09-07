Walking Sticks with Micke Grove Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Micke Grove Zoo is in its 60th year of conserving wildlife and providing educational opportunities to students and visitors. The five acre zoo is located in Micke Grove Park in San Joaquin County, just south of Lodi. It houses 170 animals of 48 different species from five of the world's seven continents. Micke Grove Zoo emphasizes uniqueness and quality over size and quantity with a concentration on the welfare of the animal ambassadors that live there.

More info:

Micke Grove Zoo

11793 N. Micke Grove Rd, Lodi

(209) 331-2010

MGZoo.com

Facebook: Micke Grove Zoo

Twitter: @MickeGroveZoo