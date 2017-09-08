Bears Trash Cars at South Lake Tahoe Trailhead

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Bears have been ransacking and ripping apart cars recently at a South Lake Tahoe trailhead, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Photographs posted by Desolation Wilderness Volunteer Ranger Charlie McCarthy show the backseat windows of three cars bent and torn from their frames. One car’s interior appears to have been mauled, large chunks of yellow foam scattered throughout.

The U.S. Forest Service said vehicles at the Bayview Trailhead have been targeted by bears because of food, trash and items that are fragrant.

Their website tells campers and backpackers to never leave food or trash in the trunk of your car. Bears may be killed if they become too familiar with food left out and continue to seek it out where humans tend to frequent.