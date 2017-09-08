Caltrans Clears Stockton Homeless Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Caltrans Stockton cleaned up Lincoln and Church streets Friday morning, a decision which they say was necessary because of safety and sanitary concerns.

The homeless population believes Caltrans has violated their rights, saying the things thrown out, including tents, paperwork and medicine, were vital to their survival.

"The things that we have, that we have in our tents, that we need, you know, that belong to us, they take those types of things from us and they just make it real tough for us," said Ronny H.

Bay Area homeless filed a class action lawsuit in December of last year against Caltrans, asking for an injunction to stop the agency from throwing out property during their sweeps. Those in Stockton say that was a great move and idea.

"Where else do you want me to go?" said a homeless man who would only go by the name Will. "Would you like us on your lawn? We're not trying to do that."

Caltrans Stockton would not directly comment, but did say they issued 72-hour notices before conducting a sweep. They will also hold onto items that appear to be valuable for up to 30 days. However, it's hard to get the property back to the rightful owner because most of the time things will not be labeled.

"I think that not only Caltrans and CHP, state and local governments, I think they all are sympathetic to the issue," said Caltrans Stockton PIO Skip Allum. "But I think it's bigger than any one particular group."