Inmate Death Reported at Yolo County Jail

YOLO COUNTY — Officials say a Davis area man died in the Yolo County Jail Friday morning.

The 47-year-old was arrested by the Davis Police Department around 1:13 a.m. for outstanding warrants, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Authorities say around 5:40 a.m. he suffered some sort of medical emergency.

Efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is still undetermined.

His identity will be released after next of kin is notified.