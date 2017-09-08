Linden Loop `Road Diet` Confuses Drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- An unusual traffic pattern change continues to cause concern in a West Sacramento neighborhood.

The flashing sign entering the Linden Loop does give fair warning that traffic has changed, but it does not give much direction on how to navigate the so-called Linden "Road Diet."

The project took away a driving lane from each direction of the previous four lane road. The lanes were replaced with parking in the number two lane, a no parking buffer as the number three lane and a bike lane closest to the curb.

However, in some cases, people mistake the striping in some of the restricted spaces for parking places.

West Sacramento residents have posted pictures on social media showing drivers parked the wrong way, followed by hundreds of comments complaining about the new road layout.

"The reason I knew where to park is I saw those cars already parked on the side," said Angel Roces, a West Sacramento resident visiting Summerville Park.

"I think we would have parked on the curb," said Tracy Lippert when asked if she would have known where to park without using other cars for guidance.

A goal of the project was to provide safe spaces for bikes.

However, the main goal, according to the City of West Sacramento website, was to slow down traffic.

FOX40 asked the city of West Sacramento to provide some clarity on the project and whether they planned to address resident concerns. Deputy City Manager Jon Robinson said no one was available to speak on the matter Friday.