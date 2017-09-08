Suspect Shot Dead by Officers in South Sacramento had Lengthy Criminal History

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A suspect, who was killed by police gunfire after shooting two officers Thursday in South Sacramento, had a lengthy criminal history.

Eric Dwan Arnold, 41, was pulled over by police on 27th Avenue. His pickup truck had been flagged by authorities for its connection to a double homicide.

Arnold was wanted on suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Erica Wallace, and her 17-year-old daughter, Kiara Lasalle, in their Meadowview home last weekend.

While he initially complied with police demands, Arnold soon exited the truck and began firing a handgun at officers.

Two officers were struck by his gunfire. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one of the officers was released from the hospital late Thursday night. The other will remain at an area hospital to continue recovering.

Arnold died when five officers returned fire and he was hit.

The 41-year-old has a lengthy criminal history in both California and Ohio.

In 1998, Arnold was charged in Sacramento County for resisting or obstructing a peace officer. The charges were dropped, as they were later in October 2003 in Franklin County, Ohio, when Arnold was arrested by Columbus police on assault and domestic violence charges.

Within a span of a little under two weeks starting Jan. 1, 2004, Arnold was arrested twice.

Again he was taken in on assault and domestic violence charges. He pleaded not guilty to both and served 28 days in jail, paying $150 in fines.

Then, on January 12, he was arrested for menacing and criminal trespassing and pleaded no contest.

Bryce Heinlein of the Sacramento Police Department reports Arnold has gone by multiple aliases in the past, including Eric Shultz and Dwan Huguley.