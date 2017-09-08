Police Credit Tracking Technology for Finding Suspect in Meadowview Double Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Police credit the tracking technology of their Police Observation Devices , or PODs, for finding Eric Arnold, the suspect who was killed in a shootout with police Thursday.

"For the past few days this vehicle in question we've been looking for was being triggered and alerted to officers based on the plate readers in the county," said Sgt. Bryce Heinlein of the Sacramento Police Department.

A license plate tracker caught the truck that was believed to be in Arnold's possession around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

"Officers were alerted by a license plate reader to a vehicle in the area of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Watt Avenue that was wanted in connection to a double homicide involving a firearm," said the Sacramento Police Department.

The double homicide occurred on Sept. 1 in the 1400 block of Janrick Avenue.

At 10:39 a.m. Thursday officers located the wanted vehicle in the area of 65th Street and Franklin Boulevard. Officers in a marked vehicle followed Arnold while waiting for additional resources to safely attempt to stop him. He traveled north on Franklin Boulevard and turned east on 27th Avenue, where he was stopped by officers.

"I think it's a testament to the technology that we here in Sacramento have," Sgt. Heinlein said.

The PODs are exclusive to the Sacramento Police Department and are in 56 locations all over the city.

There are additional license plate readers throughout the county that the police department, the Sacramento Sheriff's Department and other agencies share.