Sac State Dreamer Resource Center Holds Open House Following Trump’s DACA Announcement

SACRAMENTO — Fear and uncertainty are prevalent among Sacramento State students under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program following Tuesday’s announcement.

On Friday, the college’s Dreamer Resource Center held an open house for students.

The open house comes three days after the Trump administration announced it’s ending the program that protects people brought to the United States illegally as children, with a six month delay.

Right now the center is providing emotional support as many students worry about their futures.

Sacramento State President Robert Nelson showed up to the open house to tell students they are safe at school.

“My main message is you’re safe,” he said. “We support you and we love you and we wanna be here for you. We’ve gotta band together right now and we’ve gotta support one another.”

There are 30,000 students at Sacramento State and about 1,000 of them are “Dreamers.”

“It is very uncertain and very, very sad because I had everything planned out and I’m about to graduate,” said one student, who didn’t want to be identified. “And now the uncertainty is just greater.”