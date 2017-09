Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.

The shooting happened near 4800 Greensboro Way, near East March Lane, around 11:45 a.m.

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 53-year-old man was injured and transported to the hospital.

At this time, police have no suspect(s) or motives.

