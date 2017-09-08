Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On September 22, 2017, Child Advocates of Placer County invites you to celebrate an enchanted evening at our Annual Fall Gala, themed 'There's No Place Like Home.' Join us as the Falls Event Center is transformed into the Emerald City—replete with all the captivating delights that will transport you to a world of absolute fantasy and unlimited possibilities. This year's formal and festive event will feature culinary excellence by award-winning Randy Peters Catering. Innovative and eclectic arts entertainment will be provided by Circosphere of San Francisco, adding to the spectacular mood of the evening. Join us for the most awe-inspiring, breathtaking, and spirit-firing event of the fall season.

More info:

There's No Place Like Home Fall Gala

September 22nd

6pm-10pm

The Falls Event Center

240 Conference Center Dr., Roseville

CasaPlacer.org