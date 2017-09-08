Troy Gentry of Country Duo Montgomery Gentry Dies in Crash

LUMBERTON, N.J. (AP) — The official website for Montgomery Gentry says Troy Gentry, half of the country duo, has died in a New Jersey helicopter crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford.

The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by the country duo on Friday night. The airport announced the cancellation of the gig Friday afternoon.

The pilot of the helicopter also died. Gentry’s bandmate Eddie Montgomery was not in the helicopter.

A statement was released on Friday on behalf of Montgomery Gentry:

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey. The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. Troy Gentry was 50 years old. Details of the crash are unknown. Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.”

Gentry was born April 5, 1967, in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met Montgomery and formed a group based off their last names.

Gentry and Montgomery have performed together since the 1990s and formed Montgomery Gentry in 1999. The duo is best known for their singles “My Town,” “Daddy Won’t Sell The Farm,” and “Something to Be Proud Of” — which made it to #1 on the country music charts in 2005.

The duo had great success on the country charts, scoring five No. 1 hits. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

Montgomery Gentry was scheduled to perform Bakersfield and Redding later this month.