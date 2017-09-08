Winters Residents Stuck in the Caribbean as Second High-Power Hurricane Approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Six Winters residents, trapped in Saint Martin in the Caribbean following Hurricane Irma, are now bracing for Hurricane Jose.

Lindsay Dornan lives in Lincoln and says her parents are staying on the sixth floor at the Simpson Bay Marina and Resort along with four others also from Winters.

The island is controlled by both the French and the Dutch. Simpson Bay is on the Dutch side.

Dornan's parents were told by Dutch military in the area to stay inside the hotel because of looters.

The Daily Herald paper based in Saint Martin says looters have tried to and in one case succeeded in breaking into the hotel before stealing from at least one person staying there.

Dornan says her parents are trapped and they are frustrated that there is no United States aid for the estimated 6,000 people on the island.

"There are French, Dutch and even British military members there helping but nothing from the USA. We want to know where our government is," Dornan tells FOX40.

Reports out of the island say the airport was severely damaged and no commercial flights are leaving.

Much of Saint Martin has been decimated by Irma and now Jose is closing in.

Dornan says her father is a general contractor and is now spending time trying to fix damage to the hotel as they look for a way out.