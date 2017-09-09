‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Coming to US

(CNN) — Fans of “Big Brother” have something to look forward to this winter.

CBS has announced its first edition of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

The new show will be be hosted by Julie Chen, who also hosts the long-running reality show, “Big Brother.”

The show’s premise is to gather together a group of strangers to live in a house where they are under ’round-the-clock surveillance. They are cut off from the outside world, and “houseguests” are systematically voted out of the house.

Next year will mark “Big Brother’s” 20th season, but to honor it’s motto — “expect the unexpected” — producers aren’t making fans wait till next summer for more of their favorite show.

“‘Big Brother’ has been dominating pop culture throughout its 19 seasons, and it is exciting to grow the franchise with the first-ever celebrity edition in the US,” executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said in a statement. “Celebrities will be under the watchful eye of the Big Brother cameras, facing the classic game elements, and of course new twists in this special winter event.”

The network has not yet announced the show’s start date or which celebrities will participate.

The UK has had a version of “Celebrity Big Brother” since 2001. It has featured American celebs and personalities including Tara Reid, Heidi Fleiss, Stephen Baldwin, Brandi Glanville and Evander Holyfield.