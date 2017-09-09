HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Sept. 8

We’re back with another exciting week of high school football highlights!
Let’s start with our Friday Night Fan Favorite: Woodcreek at Antelope.
Antelope won 35-27.
River Valley at Roseville
River Valley took this one 59-13.
Kennedy at Rosemont
It was close, but Rosemont won 22-18.
Vista Del Lago at Monterey Trail
Monterey Trail won 42-14.
Reno at Sheldon
It was another close one, but Reno won 28-21.
Grant at Capital Christian
Grant won 19-0.
Rocklin at Whitney
Rocklin won 40-22.
And now for our game of the week: Folsom at Oakdale
This game had some incredible playing by two incredible teams, both going into this matchup 2-0.
Folsom ultimately took this one 45-29.
Chavez at Lodi
Another great, close game, with Lodi edging out Chavez 26-22.
Central Catholic at St. Mary's
Central Catholic won 20-7.