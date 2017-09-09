Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Sept. 8

Posted 8:23 AM, September 9, 2017

We’re back with another exciting week of high school football highlights!

Let’s start with our Friday Night Fan Favorite: Woodcreek at Antelope.

Antelope won 35-27.

River Valley at Roseville

River Valley took this one 59-13.

Kennedy at Rosemont

It was close, but Rosemont won 22-18.

Vista Del Lago at Monterey Trail

Monterey Trail won 42-14.

Reno at Sheldon

It was another close one, but Reno won 28-21.

Grant at Capital Christian

Grant won 19-0.

Rocklin at Whitney

Rocklin won 40-22.

And now for our game of the week: Folsom at Oakdale

This game had some incredible playing by two incredible teams, both going into this matchup 2-0.

Folsom ultimately took this one 45-29.

Chavez at Lodi

Another great, close game, with Lodi edging out Chavez 26-22.

Central Catholic at St. Mary's

Central Catholic won 20-7.