HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Sept. 8

We’re back with another exciting week of high school football highlights!

Let’s start with our Friday Night Fan Favorite: Woodcreek at Antelope.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Antelope won 35-27.

River Valley at Roseville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

River Valley took this one 59-13.

Kennedy at Rosemont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was close, but Rosemont won 22-18.

Vista Del Lago at Monterey Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monterey Trail won 42-14.

Reno at Sheldon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was another close one, but Reno won 28-21.

Grant at Capital Christian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grant won 19-0.

Rocklin at Whitney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rocklin won 40-22.

And now for our game of the week: Folsom at Oakdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This game had some incredible playing by two incredible teams, both going into this matchup 2-0.

Folsom ultimately took this one 45-29.

Chavez at Lodi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another great, close game, with Lodi edging out Chavez 26-22.

Central Catholic at St. Mary's

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Central Catholic won 20-7.