Man Loses Arm After Car Careens Down Embankment, Crashes into Orchard

MODESTO — During a single car crash along Interstate 5 Saturday, a man’s arm was severed and the pregnant woman who was in the car with him was injured.

Two Bakersfield residents were traveling northbound on I-5 in a Chevrolet Aveo around 5:30 p.m., according to CHP.

Just north of the Howard Road exit, the driver used the center divider to pass traffic then lost control trying to return to the lanes of the interstate.

The Chevrolet veered across the highway and sped down a 50-to-60-foot embankment. It rolled over multiple times and through a barbed wire fence, entering an almond orchard before coming to a stop.

The 29-year-old man in the car completely lost his arm in the crash and was later taken to a Modesto hospital.

The 27-year-old woman with him, who was 31-weeks pregnant, sustained a laceration to her head.

It was not made clear who was driving the car Saturday. No other cars were involved in the incident.