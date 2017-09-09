Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Collision on I-5 South Near J Street, Freeway Traffic Being Diverted

SACRAMENTO — The CHP is investigating a crash that happened near the J Street exit on I-5 early Saturday.

Around 5:23 a.m. authorities received a call regarding a collision involving a wrong-way driver.

Sergeant Matthew Burgess with the CHP says a Nissan pickup truck entered I-5 south from J Street going the wrong way when a big rig in the number two lane spotted the headlights.

Burgess says the big rig driver was unable to avoid the collision. Both vehicles went up in flames instantly upon impact.

The big rig driver was able to exit the truck cab but the Nissan driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

All traffic on I-5 south is being redirected through Garden Highway and Richards Boulevard due to clean up efforts on the freeway.

Part of the roadway underneath the freeway is also closed due to overhanging debris.

Burgess says there is not an estimated time of reopening.