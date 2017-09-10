Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
Concert in Elk Grove Benefits Hurricane Harvey Victims

Posted 10:36 PM, September 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:35PM, September 10, 2017

ELK GROVE -- It was a concert only one week in the making.

Sunday afternoon, five bands and more than a hundred locals grooved their way to helping victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The concert was free, but donations went to the Red Cross and the Red Rover organization. Red Rover helps out animal owners in times of crisis.

Organizer John Noxon says after he got the idea for the concert he needed a place to hold it. After being laughed at by other venues for giving just days notice, McConnell Estates in Elk Grove came to the rescue.

"Your heart goes out to everybody, all the humans and all the animals because ultimately we need to help each other out in this time of crises," Noxon said.

Noxon says he wants to raise awareness and he hopes that people will donate online. At the concert, relief money came via raffle and a simple donation jar.