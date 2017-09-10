Drive-By Shooting at Sacramento Quinceanera Injures 1

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one person at a quinceanera Saturday evening.

Police still do not know who was in the car or who shot at the party on Longview Drive near Watt Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene just after 11:54 p.m., they found one person with a gunshot wound to the leg.

An altercation occurred prior to the shooting, but no connections have been made to the incident.

There is currently no suspect or vehicle description available.

