Rocklin High School Students Remember Lives Lost on 9/11

ROCKLIN -- One flag is for the man who jumped rather than be crushed by the falling towers. One is for the firefighter who ran in when everyone else was trying to get out. One flag is for the woman who died instantly when the plane she was on crashed.

"Each flag represents a life. And I realized that as I was putting them in the ground," said Rocklin High junior Avery Streater.

One flag for each life lost in the Sept. 11 attacks -- 2,977 flags. Some students at Rocklin High were barely alive.

But organizer Hannah Klang says whether she can recall herself what happened that day or not, the cultural memory of what happened should never be allowed to fade.

"Over the summer I saw the 9/11 memorial in New York. And I decided, that's what inspired me," said student Hannah Klang.

So when her schoolmates come to class Monday morning, they'll be greeted by a field of red, white and blue.

"High school kids are just kind of forgetting this is something that actually happened, even though you weren't alive," said junior Aleah Schotsal.

"It's like such a big part of this country's history. So many lives were lost. I don't think it's something we should just forget about," Streater said.

All these Rocklin High students came here out of their own sense for that respect and importance. Not for a class, not for a grade, and they say they're politically not all on the same page.

But they share the same reverence for what the American flag represents and for what 2,977 of these flags, standing together, represent.