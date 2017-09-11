123 PG&E Workers Move to the Front Lines of Hurricane Irma’s Devastation

PG&E workers from across California have been hunkering down in a hotel meant to withstand Category 4 storm activity, waiting until the winds and rain of Hurricane Irma died down.

It's go time! PG&E crews on their way to help #FPL safely restore power in Irma's aftermath. pic.twitter.com/0uGHQdI1ht — Andrea Menniti (@PGE_Andrea) September 11, 2017

The 123 workers flew from Sacramento International Jet Center to West Palm Beach, Florida Friday to start work with Florida Power and Light.

PG&E signed an agreement a few years ago to help FPL in the time of a major natural disaster. This is the first time they’re utilizing the agreement.

Eric Silagy, President and CEO of @insideFPL, welcomes @PGE4Me crews upon landing in West Palm Beach. We're proud to help. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/cNFW9NBfnZ — Mayra Tostado (@PGE_Mayra) September 8, 2017

Workers are scheduled to be there for around three weeks, depending on the situation and severity of Irma’s destruction.

All costs for the volunteers have been paid for by FPL.

PG&E crews on #Hurricane Irma duty traded blue trucks, for white. Loading equipment so they can safely jump into action after storm hits. pic.twitter.com/TDYXmBxzLe — Andrea Menniti (@PGE_Andrea) September 9, 2017

Around 4.5 million homes and businesses lost power as Hurricane Irma ravaged Florida Sunday. The hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday.