Class Action Lawsuit over Equifax Breach Filed by Sacramento Attorney

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against Equifax after a data breach the credit reporting firm compromised the personal information of an estimated 143 million customers.

The lawsuit was filed Friday on behalf of three Californians affected by the breach.

Attorney Rick Morin, whose firm is behind the lawsuit, says around 20 million Californian were affected.

Equifax revealed last Thursday that the breach happened earlier in 2017. The information obtained in the breach includes names, social security numbers, birth dates, address and some driver’s license numbers.

Three Equifax executives sold nearly $2 million in shares after the breach was discovered, but before it was announced to the public.