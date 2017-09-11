Post-Harvey Gas Production Dips, and California Prices Rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- According to AAA, the destruction caused by the Harvey storm in Texas temporarily shut down 10 oil refineries in the Gulf Coast.

Gas used by Californians is different from what is produced in Texas, but everyone is affected when the nation's gas supply dips.

AAA says the average price of gas in California has gone up six cents in the last week.

Gas Buddy reports the cheapest gas in the Sacramento area is $2.73. FOX40 found at least three different ARCO stations advertising that price. Some have reported gas prices around town as high as $3.87, though it was unclear where that was advertised.