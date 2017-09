Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Hot Chili and Cool Cars.

Last year's people's choice winner Big Mike is returning to the event with his popular chili recipe.

Pay only $10 for a chili kit and an opportunity to taste all the chili you want while looking at classic cars.

The Whitney High School marching band and ROTC program will be performing. There will also be live music and a kid zone.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Pacific Street in Rocklin. Visit the event site for more information.