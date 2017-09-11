Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento State Farm-to-Fork Festival is an annual event that addresses all aspects of food systems. In keeping with this year’s theme ‘The Hands that Feed Us’ proceeds from the dinner will benefit the College Assistance Migrant Program. As part of Hornet Weeks of Welcome, this event is a unique in that it is produced for students by students. The festival and keynote speaker is hosted by the Family and Consumer Sciences department and Student Health and Counseling Services.

More info:

Sac State Farm-to-Fork Festival

Wednesday

10am-8:30pm

6000 J St.

(916) 278-2038

CSUS.EDU/FarmToFork