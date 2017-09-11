Sacramento Police K-9 Stabbed by Suspect in Del Paso Heights Area

DEL PASO HEIGHTS — A Sacramento Police K-9 was stabbed during a confrontation with a suspect on Monday night, police said.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. near Marysville Boulevard and South Avenue.

The suspect was shot by police officers and was transported to an area hospital. The extent of the suspect’s injuries are not known.

The dog’s condition was not released.

Update on Officer Involved Shooting: K9 (canine half) was stabbed, not shot, situation still evolving -will update #sacpd pic.twitter.com/cqIvLrcnJ6 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 12, 2017

