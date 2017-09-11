Thunder, Lightning Hit Northern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- If somebody asked you, "How was the weather in Northern California today?" You might have to ask them to be more specific.

The first half of the day felt like summer. But the second half was like summer in another part of the country.

Afternoon thunderstorms are common in the High Sierra this time of year. But the Valley and the Bay Area got their share of the action as well.

The forecast is showing nature will continue to put on a show in Northern California skies for a couple more days.