The 2nd week in September is Vegetarian Awareness Week. Writer, teacher, and mom Jennifer Wolfe shows you how to create spaghetti with sautéed eggplant. Check out the recipe below.
Spaghetti with Sautéed Eggplant
Ingredients:
- 1 jar Cucina Antica Tomato Basil Sauce
- 1 lb. Spaghetti
- 2 tbsp. Extra Virgin olive oil
- 6 baby eggplants
- 2 tsp. Romano cheese
- Fresh basil to garnish
- Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation:
- Slice eggplants into 1/4" vertical strips. In a medium sauté pan, heat the olive oil.
- Season eggplants with salt and pepper and sauté in oil until just slightly wilted. Set aside.
- Prepare spaghetti al dente. Meanwhile, heat Cucina Antica Tomato Basil Sauce.
- When pasta is finished, drain and coat with one cup of sauce to prevent noodles from sticking.
- Plate pasta and top with eggplant slices. Cover with remaining sauce and top with Romano cheese.
- Garnish with basil and serve.
More info:
Jennifer Wolfe
JenniferWolfe.net
Facebook: MamaWolfe
Instagram: @MamaWolfeTo2