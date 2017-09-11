Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2nd week in September is Vegetarian Awareness Week. Writer, teacher, and mom Jennifer Wolfe shows you how to create spaghetti with sautéed eggplant. Check out the recipe below.

Spaghetti with Sautéed Eggplant

Ingredients:

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

Slice eggplants into 1/4" vertical strips. In a medium sauté pan, heat the olive oil.

Season eggplants with salt and pepper and sauté in oil until just slightly wilted. Set aside.

When pasta is finished, drain and coat with one cup of sauce to prevent noodles from sticking.

Plate pasta and top with eggplant slices. Cover with remaining sauce and top with Romano cheese.